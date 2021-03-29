Mchain (MAR) Price Hits $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 29th. In the last seven days, Mchain has traded up 121.9% against the dollar. Mchain has a market cap of $122,132.56 and approximately $13.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mchain alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005760 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011733 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 55.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mchain Profile

MAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 58,990,225 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network.

Buying and Selling Mchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.