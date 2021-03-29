McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of McKesson worth $16,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in McKesson by 686.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 37,031 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 734.1% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 14,615 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.25.

MCK traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $197.09. 19,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,402. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.96. The company has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.15 and a fifty-two week high of $194.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other McKesson news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $82,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,783,616. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

