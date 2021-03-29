McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Krensavage Asset Management LLC

Krensavage Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,047 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for approximately 8.5% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Krensavage Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of McKesson worth $29,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $1,015,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,527 shares of company stock worth $3,783,616 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $194.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.50 and its 200 day moving average is $170.96. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $121.15 and a 1 year high of $194.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. McKesson’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Cowen upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.