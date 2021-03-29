MCO One Day Volume Reaches $789,578.00 (MCO)

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One MCO token can currently be bought for about $3.48 or 0.00006057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MCO has a total market cap of $55.00 million and approximately $789,578.00 worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MCO has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MCO alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00022839 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00048650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.81 or 0.00627638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00067150 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00025031 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

MCO Token Profile

MCO (MCO) is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. MCO’s official website is crypto.com . The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto . MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MCO is medium.com/@Crypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Headquartered in Hong Kong, Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides users with a mobile app for both Android and iOS devices where it is possible to transact, store, monitor and/or manage their cryptocurrencies. Investment tools and MCO visa cards are also available for the users on Crypto.com. The MCO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token was developed by Crypto.com and is able to serve as a medium of exchange value between users within the platform. The MCO Token Sale was conducted in May-June 2017 and raised US$26.7 million. MCO Swap Program: The swap program will involve combining the current functionalities of MCO, with CRO’s utility and technology, in a “one stop shop” token to enable a streamlined Crypto.com ecosystem. The swap program will also serve to leverage the advanced capabilities of the Crypto.com Chain, in preparation of its upcoming Mainnet launch. Crypto.com is encouraging MCO holders to swap to CRO. This is because the Crypto.com ecosystem will use one streamlined token (CRO) with the combined functionality, rather than two separate tokens (CRO and MCO). All functions currently attributed to MCO will still exist and will be preserved, but will be enhanced and represented by CRO. Read the announcement for more information here. “

Buying and Selling MCO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MCO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.