MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.05% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MDU Resources Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

MDU opened at $31.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.99. MDU Resources Group has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $32.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Capital bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 142,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,735 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 30,074 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,288,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,622,000 after purchasing an additional 375,994 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

