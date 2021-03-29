Measurable Data Token Reaches One Day Volume of $23.60 Million (MDT)

Measurable Data Token (CURRENCY:MDT) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Measurable Data Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0859 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Measurable Data Token has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Measurable Data Token has a total market cap of $56.92 million and approximately $23.60 million worth of Measurable Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000026 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 56.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Measurable Data Token Token Profile

Measurable Data Token (CRYPTO:MDT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Measurable Data Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 662,990,346 tokens. The Reddit community for Measurable Data Token is /r/MeasurableDataToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Measurable Data Token’s official Twitter account is @MeasurableData and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Measurable Data Token is www.mdt.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Midnight is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Blue Midnight Wish hashing algorithm. MDT halves every year to a floor of 0.125 MDT for PoW and 0.25 MDT for PoS. Every 720 blocks is a 100 MDT coin reward, which acts as an incentive to mine on a continuous basis. “

Buying and Selling Measurable Data Token

