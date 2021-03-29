Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Earns Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MDLA. Citigroup raised shares of Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Medallia stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.42. 9,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,716. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. Medallia has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 1.78.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.59 million. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Medallia will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 80,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $3,206,683.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,489 shares in the company, valued at $49,108,619.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $14,224,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,663,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,599,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,940,726 shares of company stock worth $77,837,183.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Medallia by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Medallia by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 78,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in Medallia by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 37,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Medallia by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Medallia by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

