MedicCoin (MEDIC) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded up 209.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last week, MedicCoin has traded 42.7% lower against the US dollar. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. MedicCoin has a total market capitalization of $51,961.08 and $63.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00050233 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000288 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000063 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

