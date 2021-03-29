MedicCoin (MEDIC) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded up 210.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 29th. During the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded down 36.6% against the dollar. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $51,500.98 and $63.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00049825 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000290 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000066 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 92.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

