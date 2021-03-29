Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Short Interest Update

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,800 shares, a growth of 124.9% from the February 28th total of 108,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medigus stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Shares of MDGS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.02. 38,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,463,643. Medigus has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $5.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27.

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, produces, and markets minimally invasive endo-surgical tools and direct visualization technology in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease.

