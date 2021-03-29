MEET.ONE (MEETONE) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $9,970.00

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 29th. One MEET.ONE token can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. MEET.ONE has a total market cap of $11.28 million and $9,970.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MEET.ONE has traded down 77.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MEET.ONE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00059310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.94 or 0.00219225 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $550.29 or 0.00957910 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00050952 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00078145 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00029429 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one

MEET.ONE Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MEET.ONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MEET.ONE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.