Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,625,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,838 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.35% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $30,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

MLCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. CLSA raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.23.

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $19.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.04.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.82 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 37.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.