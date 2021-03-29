Meme (MEME) Trading Up 19.7% This Week

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Meme has a total market capitalization of $87.48 million and approximately $8.29 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Meme has traded up 19.7% against the dollar. One Meme token can now be purchased for $3,124.20 or 0.05413099 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $214.23 or 0.00371187 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004901 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00030358 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000149 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Meme Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

