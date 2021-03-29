Memetic / PepeCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $10,218.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.68 million and $10,218.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0563 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $213.26 or 0.00370920 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004915 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00029309 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,225.89 or 0.05610859 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

