MenaPay Price Hits $0.0139 on Major Exchanges (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and $884.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MenaPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 45.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MenaPay alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00022775 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00048673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $359.31 or 0.00624528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00066991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00025125 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MenaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MenaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.