Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR) Short Interest Update

Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the February 28th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MNTR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.83. Mentor Capital has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12.

About Mentor Capital

Mentor Capital, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and emerging growth investments. The firm provides passive equity funding and liquidity to smaller companies and owners in the medical, marijuana and social use cannabis companies. It invests in shelf IPO's and public and private companies and seeks to provide public market access to owners of small private companies.

