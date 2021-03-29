Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR) Short Interest Update

Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the February 28th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS MNTR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.83. Mentor Capital has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12.
