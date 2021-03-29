Mercury (MER) 24 Hour Volume Tops $8,282.00

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 29th. In the last week, Mercury has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Mercury has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and $8,282.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury token can now be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00058733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.29 or 0.00220094 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $540.51 or 0.00941957 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00050900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00078666 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00029495 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mercury

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

