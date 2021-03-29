Meta Price Reaches $2.88 on Exchanges (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Meta has a total market capitalization of $49.92 million and $2.95 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meta token can now be bought for approximately $2.88 or 0.00004987 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Meta has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00059126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.61 or 0.00219277 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.65 or 0.00950214 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00050952 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00078306 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00029720 BTC.

About Meta

Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 tokens. The official website for Meta is mstable.org . The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable

Meta Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

