Metadium (META) Price Tops $0.23

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Metadium token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000396 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Metadium has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. Metadium has a market cap of $283.53 million and $65.41 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00022723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00048673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $356.29 or 0.00620303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00066928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00025700 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Metadium Token Profile

Metadium (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium . Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Metadium Token Trading

