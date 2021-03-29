MetaHash Price Tops $0.0218 (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 29th. #MetaHash has a market cap of $53.62 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded 49.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00059196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007166 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.83 or 0.00217628 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $543.53 or 0.00940067 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00050991 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00078132 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00029600 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,627,890,404 coins and its circulating supply is 2,458,267,939 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

