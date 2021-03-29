MetaMorph (METM) Price Up 17.1% Over Last Week

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 29th. One MetaMorph token can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. MetaMorph has a total market capitalization of $972,622.02 and $6,279.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00022905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00048990 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $360.26 or 0.00627402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00067108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00025066 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About MetaMorph

MetaMorph is a token. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,349,997 tokens. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

