Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Hits $0.39 on Top Exchanges

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $30.84 million and approximately $912,295.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 32.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,813.57 or 0.03144670 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00021696 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 66.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,072,359 coins and its circulating supply is 78,572,260 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars.

