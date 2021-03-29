Metronome (MET) One Day Trading Volume Tops $87,910.00

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 29th. During the last week, Metronome has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Metronome has a market capitalization of $31.16 million and $87,910.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome token can now be bought for about $2.69 or 0.00004689 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metronome alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00058879 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.96 or 0.00221131 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.87 or 0.00943807 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00050899 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00078678 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00029426 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,906,496 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,572,547 tokens. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.