MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 514,457 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 141,688 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.25% of MFS Municipal Income Trust worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 6.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,329 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,159 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,264 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 92,943 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

NYSE MFM opened at $6.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $6.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

