M&G Investment Management Ltd Sells 2,000 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total transaction of $131,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

M&G Investment Management Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trinseo alerts:

On Wednesday, March 17th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 8,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total transaction of $578,080.00.

On Monday, March 8th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $206,460.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $338,750.00.

On Monday, March 1st, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $338,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $324,200.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 7,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $450,940.00.

On Friday, February 19th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 7,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $432,320.00.

On Monday, February 8th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $171,600.00.

On Friday, February 5th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $168,660.00.

Shares of NYSE TSE traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.04. The stock had a trading volume of 14,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,481. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.81 and a 200-day moving average of $46.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.32 and a beta of 1.73. Trinseo S.A. has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $860.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.11 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Trinseo by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,493,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,533,000 after acquiring an additional 253,158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,787,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth about $1,016,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trinseo during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,147,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSE shares. Alembic Global Advisors increased their price target on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinseo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.