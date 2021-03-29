M&G (LON:MNG) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

M&G (LON:MNG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 238 ($3.11) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.27% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on M&G from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&G currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 202.50 ($2.65).

LON:MNG traded down GBX 2.90 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 204.70 ($2.67). 5,499,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,294,687. M&G has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 231.70 ($3.03). The company has a market capitalization of £5.32 billion and a PE ratio of 4.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 197.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 183.55.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

