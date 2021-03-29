M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MGPUF. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get M&G alerts:

Shares of MGPUF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,469. M&G has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $3.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.43.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.