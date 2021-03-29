MIB Coin Price Tops $0.0052 on Major Exchanges (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 35% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 29th. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 6% higher against the dollar. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $665,458.54 and $377.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00014014 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000054 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 405,693,808 coins and its circulating supply is 128,391,880 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

