Michael J. Endres Sells 15,000 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Stock

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Director Michael J. Endres sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $1,035,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,583,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

WOR traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.17. 6,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,307. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.60. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.28. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.29 and a fifty-two week high of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.50 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

WOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 602.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 21,075 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 16,072 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,802,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,506,000 after acquiring an additional 72,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245 shares in the last quarter. 51.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.