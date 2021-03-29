Michael Z. Barkin Sells 3,297 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Stock

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:MTN traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $284.18. 18,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,758. The company has a fifty day moving average of $301.75 and a 200 day moving average of $267.56. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.52 and a 12 month high of $333.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $254.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $239.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Vail Resorts by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Vail Resorts by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Vail Resorts by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Vail Resorts by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

