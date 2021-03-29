Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Sets New 1-Year High at $544.34

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 544.34 ($7.11) and last traded at GBX 539.60 ($7.05), with a volume of 575311 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 525.40 ($6.86).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCRO. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Micro Focus International from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 384.17 ($5.02).

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 466.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 370.75. The company has a market cap of £1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a GBX 11.30 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

About Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO)

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

