MicroMoney Reaches Market Capitalization of $254,416.53 (AMM)

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One MicroMoney token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MicroMoney has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. MicroMoney has a total market capitalization of $254,416.53 and $88,808.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MicroMoney Token Profile

MicroMoney (CRYPTO:AMM) is a token. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 tokens. The official website for MicroMoney is www.micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . MicroMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@micromoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

Buying and Selling MicroMoney

