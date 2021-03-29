Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP Sells $671,885.00 in Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.59. 21,641,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,758,506. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $95.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.18. The firm has a market cap of $96.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Longbow Research boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 11,646 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $792,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,663,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $200,229,000 after buying an additional 100,881 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

