Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given “Buy” Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 72.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.30.

NASDAQ MU traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,392,922. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $95.75. The company has a market capitalization of $97.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,950,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,672 shares in the company, valued at $17,593,314.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $1,186,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,707.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,119 shares of company stock worth $8,020,493 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 11,646 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $792,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,663,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $200,229,000 after acquiring an additional 100,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

