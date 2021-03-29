Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $90.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MU. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.39.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $87.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.18. The company has a market cap of $98.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $95.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,918 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,869.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $704,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,265,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,119 shares of company stock valued at $8,020,493 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

