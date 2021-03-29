Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Godsey & Gibb Associates

Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,851 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.7% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 59,540 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,523,000 after purchasing an additional 21,148 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,886 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 22,679 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 53,046 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $236.48 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $149.20 and a 12 month high of $246.13. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.28.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

