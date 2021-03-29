Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,608 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.1% of Amalgamated Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $107,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates increased its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 11,170 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $236.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.72 and a 200-day moving average of $220.80. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $149.20 and a 1-year high of $246.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

