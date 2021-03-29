Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Increased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,663,614 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 354,577 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.7% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Microsoft worth $1,037,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $236.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $149.20 and a twelve month high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.