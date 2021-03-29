MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,314 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.3% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,034,000 after buying an additional 2,044,249 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,886,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,888 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,848,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610,076 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566,427 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.61.

JPM stock traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.59. The stock had a trading volume of 310,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,251,664. The stock has a market cap of $462.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $82.40 and a 52-week high of $161.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

