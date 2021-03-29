MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $934,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 280,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,214,000 after purchasing an additional 123,369 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $694,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $245.07. 5,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,411. The stock has a market cap of $71.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.94. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $217.33 and a 1-year high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

