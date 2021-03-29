MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 0.7% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.07.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.89. The company had a trading volume of 190,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,728,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -581.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $67.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.06 and a 200 day moving average of $66.91.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

