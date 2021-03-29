MiL.k (MLK) Reaches Market Cap of $119.00 Million

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 29th. MiL.k has a market capitalization of $119.00 million and approximately $57.88 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MiL.k token can now be purchased for $1.52 or 0.00002619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MiL.k has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00058904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.86 or 0.00216467 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.56 or 0.00946885 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00051184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00078831 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00029807 BTC.

About MiL.k

MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 tokens. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog . MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io

Buying and Selling MiL.k

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

