MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Shares Gap Down to $9.80

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.80, but opened at $9.47. MiMedx Group shares last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 202 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.71.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 37.28% and a negative return on equity of 404.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDXG. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the third quarter worth $76,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the third quarter worth $56,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,531,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,456,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MiMedx Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

