MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Short Interest Up 105.3% in March

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 105.3% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 91,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MIND C.T.I. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) by 61.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,334 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.53% of MIND C.T.I. worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNDO stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.78. The company had a trading volume of 53,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,071. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2.56. The firm has a market cap of $55.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.64. MIND C.T.I. has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $3.33.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 21.96%.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.87%. This is an increase from MIND C.T.I.’s previous annual dividend of $0.24.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

