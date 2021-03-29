Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Short Interest Down 50.6% in March

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a decrease of 50.6% from the February 28th total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 533,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MAIFF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 598,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,149. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.51. Minera Alamos has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.62.
Minera Alamos Company Profile
Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Minera Alamos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minera Alamos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.