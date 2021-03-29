Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Short Interest Down 50.6% in March

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a decrease of 50.6% from the February 28th total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 533,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAIFF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 598,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,149. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.51. Minera Alamos has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.62.

Get Minera Alamos alerts:

Minera Alamos Company Profile

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Minera Alamos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minera Alamos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.