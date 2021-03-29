Minereum Price Hits $0.37 (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Minereum has a market cap of $4.31 million and approximately $74,319.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minereum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000637 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Minereum has traded 58.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00022721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00048670 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.31 or 0.00621940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00066830 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00025181 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum (MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,774,661 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

