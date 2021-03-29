Minter Network (BIP) Price Tops $0.0130 on Top Exchanges

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a total market cap of $47.73 million and approximately $771,812.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,888,728,591 coins and its circulating supply is 3,683,519,024 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

