Mirrored Amazon (mAMZN) Achieves Market Cap of $27.92 Million

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Mirrored Amazon token can now be purchased for $3,120.27 or 0.05396764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Amazon has a market capitalization of $27.92 million and approximately $150,794.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirrored Amazon has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00059469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.34 or 0.00220248 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.90 or 0.00947638 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00051218 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00078505 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00029705 BTC.

Mirrored Amazon Token Profile

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 8,947 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Amazon is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Amazon is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Amazon

