Mirrored iShares Silver Trust 24-Hour Volume Hits $83,758.00 (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can now be purchased for approximately $23.31 or 0.00040421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $30.85 million and approximately $83,758.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00059265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.22 or 0.00220591 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $554.67 or 0.00961788 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00051225 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00079402 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00029948 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,323,412 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.