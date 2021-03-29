Mirrored Netflix Hits Market Capitalization of $30.68 Million (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 29th. In the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a market cap of $30.68 million and $85,917.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Netflix token can currently be purchased for $514.65 or 0.00891340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00059126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.61 or 0.00219277 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.65 or 0.00950214 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00050952 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00078306 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00029720 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 59,604 tokens. Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

